New radio station in the QC is now hiring

A new radio station has arrived in the Quad Cities, and it’s looking for fresh faces to add to its team.

U.S. 104.9, the “Quad Cities’ #1 for New Country,” made its debut for Iowa and Illinois on Friday.

U.S. 104.9 is part of the Townsquare Media Quad Cities group of stations that include the Marconi nominated 97X (WXLP), B100 (KBEA), I-Rock 93.5 (KJOC) and ESPN 1170 AM (KBOB).

According to a news release, the station is “rolling commercial-free and playing new country the Quad Cities wants from artists like Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood and so many more. The new U.S. 104.9 will be launching music missiles every hour for more country music with less interruptions.”

Townsquare Media Quad Cities Director of Content Ryan McCredden says the station, which plays 5,000 songs in a row uninterrupted, prides itself on providing more music and more opportunities for fans to connect to their favorite artists.

“The Quad Cities loves country music, and listeners want something new on the radio, so we’re going to have some fun!” said McCredden. “We’ll play much more music, and we have lots of ways for fans to connect to their favorite artists on the air at 104.9 FM, online at US1049QuadCities.com and with the U.S. 104.9 app.”

The station is looking for “local, full and part-time on-air content contributors to deliver the Quad Cities the local entertainment and information they are looking for.”

Search and apply for available positions here.