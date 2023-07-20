Can you find yourself in the middle of nowhere?

As RAGBRAI rolls into Davenport on Saturday, July 29, the Putnam Museum will show a new documentary that weekend on RAGBRAI — the world’s oldest, largest and longest recreational bicycle ride.

A new RAGBRAI documentary will be shown at the Putnam in Davenport July 28-30.

“Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary” reflects the spirit and experience of the weeklong, 500-mile journey across Iowa (from the Missouri to Mississippi rivers) through groundbreaking photography and intimate interviews with three bicyclists and a pair of community leaders.

Grappling with triumphs and tragedies, the group searches for peace, clarity and redemption, pushing themselves to their limits and changing their lives in the course of a weeklong ride across the state.

You can experience the film on the Putnam Giant Screen, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, on Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 29 at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 30 at 2:30 p.m.

The RAGBRAI website says the film shows the “collective spirit of pure joy on the ride — and the way participants wrestle with their personal ‘why’ for putting their lives on hold and baking in the July heat,” providing “a much-needed yearly reminder of just how much we all have in common.”

The new film – which premiered on May 4, 2023 in Des Moines – explores that spirit through the lens of the people who ride, the towns that host and the space RAGBRAI offers riders to find themselves — literally and metaphorically — in the middle of nowhere.

Specifically, the movie follows three riders and a pair of community leaders as they overcome obstacles and reach new heights, changing their lives in the course of the weeklong ride.

Adam Lineberry (right), a recovering opioid addict from Alabama, is featured in the documentary.

One is Adam Lineberry, from Mobile, Ala. He is a recovering opioid addict who is bicycling through all 48 contiguous states to raise awareness for addiction recovery while fundraising to eventually build a Christian-focused rehab center.

A first-time RAGBRAI rider, last year Adam rode with his son, Liam, 10. Forging a stronger relationship than either thought possible, the pair conquered mental and physical challenges that they say will continue to shape them long past the tire dip.

Tickets for the Putnam screenings are $9 for adults, and $8 for youth (3-18), seniors and military, available HERE.