It’s official, we’ve broken the record high for Christmas in the Quad Cities! And then some.

The old record was 59° from way back in 1936.

Today we’ve made it up to 62°!

This beats out all other December 25th highs in the Quad Cities, including our mild 56° from 2016.

Thursday looks mild too, but with more clouds around highs will likely be in the 50s.