New record number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Mercer County

The Mercer County Health Department announced three new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, now bringing the total number of cases in the county to 28.

The 26th case involves a male in his 50s.

The 27th case involves a females in her 30s.

The 28th case involves a male in his 40s.

Due to federal privacy restrictions, the release of any additional information on these cases is prohibited.

Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts of these cases.

“This is the eighth positive case we’ve seen since July 2, which is the most positives that Mercer County has encountered in a seven-day period since the beginning of the testing,” said Mercer County Health Department Administrator Carla Ewing. “We are asking all of our community to practice what we know slows down the advancement of the virus — physical distancing 6 feet, wearing a face covering, washing your hands frequently, minimizing social gatherings and other guidelines set forth by IDPH and the CDC.”

The guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health are as follows:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds — especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick with respiratory symptoms.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Social distance from others at least 6 feet.

As a reminder per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness. It is especially important for individuals in these categories to adhere to the guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reminds residents that most healthy people who get the virus will have mild symptoms and can recover at home.

If you think you have COVID-19, follow these additional steps from the Illinois Department of Public Health:

Stay home except to get medical care and separate yourself from others and animals in your home.

Call ahead before visiting your doctor.

Wear a face mask when around others. If you are unable to wear a face mask, then people who live with you should not be in the same room with you, or they should wear a face mask if they enter your room.

Cover your coughs and sneezes.

Avoid sharing personal household items.

Wash your hands often.

Clean all high-touch surfaces daily.

Monitor your symptoms and seek prompt medical attention if your illness is worsening (for example, difficulty breathing) by calling your healthcare provider. They will direct you to where you should be evaluated and decide if testing is needed.

For the latest guidance, contact the Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or by email.



