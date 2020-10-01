New restrictions from the pandemic will go into effect this weekend for parts of Illinois.



The changes are for region one and will be in place to try to stop COVID-19 from spreading and Whiteside County is in that region.



Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced restaurants will no longer be offering dine-in services starting Saturday.



Michelle Burns is the co-owner of Smoked on Third BBQ Bistro and Catering in Sterling, she says because of the community’s support they’ve been able to make the most of a tough situation.



“I think frustration is the first thing that came to mind but one of the things about living here in the Sterling Rock Falls area is that we have a very strong community and our community supports us,” said Burns.



While menu prices haven’t gone up, co-owner John French says they’ve had to make other alterations.

“We have had to take some items off the menu that we can’t get any more and it’s still a struggle every week trying to get the product in,” said French.



Since they don’t have outdoor seating and they can’t have anymore customers in their dining room starting Saturday, they will continue offering curbside pickup.

“We’re going to continue with curbside pick up we’re going to continue with our carry out to go business we do an enormous amount of cartering,” said Burns.

The Illinios Department of Public Health is monitoring positivity rates to determine if restrictions can be relaxed. Michelle hopes this new phase doesn’t last too long.



“I just hope we can move forward quickly get the numbers under control have the governor move us back to the phase that we are living,” said Burns.

Restaurants in Whiteside County can offer outdoor seating for customers who make reservations, they have to close by 11 p.m.