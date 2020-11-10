New restrictions in Iowa will limit crowds at sporting events

New restrictions in Iowa will result in only two spectators per athlete being allowed to attend their games.

Joey Borbeck is a senior basketball player at Pleasant Valley High School. He was looking forward to playing in front of his family and friends this season, but the new restrictions will change that.

“I have a big family and most of my family members live around here and my freshmen, sophomore and junior year they can come and watch because there was no limit,” said Borbeck. “But now there is a two-ticket (restriction). Obviously, I am going to have to go with my mom and my dad. That limits my grandma’s, my grandma and grandpa from coming. My aunts, uncles and cousins. Anyone who would like to come.”

“I am very happy and grateful that they are going to play this year,” said Joey’s mom Deb Borbeck. “On the other hand, I would like a better atmosphere for the seniors and the excitement. I fear that it might just be more of a practice game for them without the fans.”

The two-person restriction does not affect the state semifinals this week at the UNI-Dome.

Deb Borbeck says she plans to give Joey’s grandparents the tickets for some games, so they will get to see him play.

Other new restrictions in Iowa include masks being required inside with a gathering of 25 or more people, and outside with 100 or more people. Bars, restaurants and other public places will be limited to groups of eight.