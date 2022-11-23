There’s good news for Rock Island County taxpayers!

The Rock Island County Board approved its annual budget for Fiscal Year 2023, which begins December 1, at its regular meeting held on Tuesday, November 22. The budget, recommended by the County Board’s Budget Committee, includes a 9+% reduction in county property taxes, an approximately $3.3 million dollar savings to county taxpayers. This is a savings of approximately $60 on a property assessed at $100,000 for Rock Island County residents.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide some relief to county taxpayers,” said County Board Chairman Richard “Quijas” Brunk. “This budget is the result of a new approach to fiscal planning for the county, an approach that I am confident will serve the residents of Rock Island County well moving forward.”

“I am very proud of the work that has been done by so many, culminating in a balanced budget, which ensures core services for residents, and provides significant savings to taxpayers,” said County Finance Director Ryan Berger.