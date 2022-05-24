At the May 23, 2022 Rock Island City Council meeting, Todd Thompson was officially sworn in as the new city manager.

Thompson comes with extensive experience, previously serving as the city manager in Galesburg, where he held that position since January 2011, according to a city release Tuesday. Prior to holding the position in Galesburg, he was city manager of the city of Mexico in Missouri.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Master of Public Administration, both from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. Thompson has experience with economic development and budget and financing, as well as over twenty years as a senior-level manager.

Additionally, he is a veteran of the United States Navy and an Illinois native. The city selected Thompson from an experienced and talented pool of candidates presented by GovHR USA of Northbrook, Ill.

“We are excited to welcome Todd Thompson to the Rock Island community,” said Mayor Mike Thoms. “His experience and expertise will help move the city of Rock Island forward.”

“I am honored to serve the city of Rock Island as its city manager,” said Thompson. “Rock Island is a fantastic community and I am eager to work closely with the Mayor, City Council, staff, residents, and businesses to address the Council’s goals and priorities, and achieve results for the community.”