New rule could effect local farmers

What’s already been a frustrating year for farmers could get more frustrating after a proposed EPA rule.



“About two weeks ago, we thought we had a win with our administration and the EPA coming together and saying hey, we figured out this renewable fuel standard thing,” said Megan Dwyer, a fourth generation farmer. “We’re gonna make it better, we’re gonna deliver on promises, we’re gonna have a demand for your corn and ethanol.”

But Dwyer says because of the EPA, that isn’t what happened.



“They decided to play by their own rules and the big issue right now is not around the overall volume allocations, but its around the small refinery exemptions,” said Dwyer.

The renewable fuel standard states that oil refineries have to mix a certain amount of ethanol into its oil.

While small refineries can get exemptions from this, the proposed rule by the EPA will change how these exemptions are accounted for, which could result in a decrease in demand for corn.



“Henry County has two ethanol plants in the county. That has driven a lot of demand, it has been an outlet for a lot of our corn to go. Its kept our market prices competitive,” said Dwyer. “If we lose that, that’s two big purchasers and so our demand goes down, competitiveness goes down and ultimately, we can be given a lower price for our commodity.”

And the effects could spread farther than that.



“And its not just the farmer that’s going to struggle with this,” said Dwyer. “We’re gonna see the ethanol companies start to struggle, close plants. we’ve see that in Iowa. We’re seeing lack of interest in building new infrastructure.

With trade wars already hurting the farming economy, Dwyer feels fixing this issue could help offset some of that.

“There’s so many things out of our control and for me, being a corn farmer, in a state that supports ethanol, in a county that supports ethanol, said Dwyer. “When we have a domestic opportunity to help improve the farm economy, why not take it?”