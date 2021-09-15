New Russell mixed-use development coming to 53rd Street, Davenport

After 12 months of planning, Russell Construction + Development on Wednesday announced a

new, mixed-use development, named Birchwood South, located on the south side of East 53rd Street in Davenport.

The 37.93-acre property is subdivided into two parcels; Russell will develop the northern 17.93 acres with commercial and retail uses, and Dolan Homes will develop the southern 20 acres with single-family and townhomes. The goal of the Birchwood South development is to create a professional and upscale environment offering desirable amenities to Quad Cities residents.

Unlike Birchwood Fields Office Park, which is on the north side of East 53rd Street and mainly consists of office uses, Birchwood South will be focused on retail uses such as sit-down, full-service restaurants, quick service/drive-thru restaurants, professional services and amenities, and other various retail uses. Shive-Hattery, Inc. is providing the design and engineering services for the development.

The site plan approved by the Davenport City Council includes nine lots and two regional detention ponds. Russell acquired the property on September 7th and will begin mass grading in the next several weeks. All site work and utility installation will be completed this fall, with roadways and building construction breaking ground in the spring of 2022.

“Birchwood South will further improve the landscape of the East 53rd Street corridor. We are excited to see this development move forward and provide additional attractive amenities to our community,” Damen Trebilcock, Vice President for Russell, said in a Wednesday release. “Since the early 1930’s, this property has been a working farmstead and is considered the last developable piece of real estate of this size west of Devils Glen Road.”

While development attempts over the years have failed to come to fruition, Russell is excited to now make the development vision a reality, he said, noting the Russell team has worked with Habitat for Humanity to reclaim any usable finishes and items that remained inside the existing farmhouse located on the property, which is scheduled for demolition yet this week.

Passersby can expect changes not only to the landscape but the roadway as well. A four-way, lighted intersection will be installed on East 53rd Street and Lakeview Parkway. There will also be a three-way entrance installed for access into the development across from Russell’s headquarters — a new roadway named Ravenwood Drive.

Russell plans to develop one or two multi-tenant strip centers in the commercial parcel using exterior materials that complement the Birchwood Fields Office Park where Russell’s headquarters exists, Trebilcock said.