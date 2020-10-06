New safety guidelines for Halloween in the Quad Cities

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition (a partnership between the Rock Island County Health Department and Scott County Health Department) released some tips on how everyone can stay safe this Halloween.
- Wear a protective mask
- Stay away from indoor areas
- Stay at least 6 feet apart
- Wash/sanitize hands often
- Stay home if you’re sick
They also gave more specific guidelines for trick or treaters.
- Wear a “real” mask while trick-or-treating
- Trick-or-treat with members of your household only
- Limit the number of houses you visit
- Don’t crowd the door; leave space between groups
- Stay local – don’t go to other cities
- Use sanitizer before eating candy
- Stay home if you/someone in your household is sick
Meanwhile, for those handing out candy, they have other recommendations for them.
- Wear a “real” mask when handing out candy
- Keep sanitizer close by & use often
- Place the candy into the trick or treaters bag; no reaching in
- Don’t take part if you/someone in your household is sick
The coalition also listed low/moderate risk activities that people can take part in to still enjoy the season, without being at great risk for COVID-19.
- Carving/decorating pumpkins
- Online parties/contests
- Scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search
- Car parades or small outdoor parades
- Outdoor or drive-in theater movie nights
- Dressing up homes and yards for Halloween
- Outdoor costume party
- Visiting pumpkin patches/orchards