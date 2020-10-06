New safety guidelines for Halloween in the Quad Cities

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition (a partnership between the Rock Island County Health Department and Scott County Health Department) released some tips on how everyone can stay safe this Halloween.

  • Wear a protective mask
  • Stay away from indoor areas
  • Stay at least 6 feet apart
  • Wash/sanitize hands often
  • Stay home if you’re sick

They also gave more specific guidelines for trick or treaters.

  • Wear a “real” mask while trick-or-treating
  • Trick-or-treat with members of your household only
  • Limit the number of houses you visit
  • Don’t crowd the door; leave space between groups
  • Stay local – don’t go to other cities
  • Use sanitizer before eating candy
  • Stay home if you/someone in your household is sick

Meanwhile, for those handing out candy, they have other recommendations for them.

  • Wear a “real” mask when handing out candy
  • Keep sanitizer close by & use often
  • Place the candy into the trick or treaters bag; no reaching in
  • Don’t take part if you/someone in your household is sick

The coalition also listed low/moderate risk activities that people can take part in to still enjoy the season, without being at great risk for COVID-19.

  • Carving/decorating pumpkins
  • Online parties/contests
  • Scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search
  • Car parades or small outdoor parades
  • Outdoor or drive-in theater movie nights
  • Dressing up homes and yards for Halloween
  • Outdoor costume party
  • Visiting pumpkin patches/orchards

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss