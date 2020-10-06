New safety guidelines for Halloween in the Quad Cities

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition (a partnership between the Rock Island County Health Department and Scott County Health Department) released some tips on how everyone can stay safe this Halloween.

Wear a protective mask

Stay away from indoor areas

Stay at least 6 feet apart

Wash/sanitize hands often

Stay home if you’re sick

They also gave more specific guidelines for trick or treaters.

Wear a “real” mask while trick-or-treating

Trick-or-treat with members of your household only

Limit the number of houses you visit

Don’t crowd the door; leave space between groups

Stay local – don’t go to other cities

Use sanitizer before eating candy

Stay home if you/someone in your household is sick

Meanwhile, for those handing out candy, they have other recommendations for them.

Wear a “real” mask when handing out candy

Keep sanitizer close by & use often

Place the candy into the trick or treaters bag; no reaching in

Don’t take part if you/someone in your household is sick

The coalition also listed low/moderate risk activities that people can take part in to still enjoy the season, without being at great risk for COVID-19.