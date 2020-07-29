New safety measures, requirements launched at QC airport

The Quad City International Airport has been putting new safety measures in place as Quad Citizens prepare to take to the skies again.

The airport is launching the #WeGoQC campaign to help prepare passengers for what to expect at the airport.

“Whether you’re planning to fly soon or waiting until you’re ready, we want passengers to travel safely and confidently,” said Ashleigh Johnston, public relations and marketing manager, Quad City International Airport. “We’re excited to see passengers back in the terminal after a quiet couple of months but it’s crucial we follow the experts’ recommendations to protect one another.”

Here are four things the airport says to expect when traveling through the Quad City International Airport:

Increased sanitization : The airport implemented increased sanitization schedules, especially for high-touch surfaces, and use a highly effective electrostatic disinfecting sprayer. Hand sanitizer stations are also being added throughout the terminal.

: The airport implemented increased sanitization schedules, especially for high-touch surfaces, and use a highly effective electrostatic disinfecting sprayer. Hand sanitizer stations are also being added throughout the terminal. Face coverings : Face coverings are required inside the airport. Free disposable masks are available at the entrances if passengers do not have their own.

: Face coverings are required inside the airport. Free disposable masks are available at the entrances if passengers do not have their own. Social distancing : Reminders are being placed throughout the terminal. Plexiglass barriers have also been added to airline ticketing and gate counters, rental car counters and restaurant registers. Restaurant seating has been rearranged to allow for greater distance between tables, and food is available to go.

: Reminders are being placed throughout the terminal. Plexiglass barriers have also been added to airline ticketing and gate counters, rental car counters and restaurant registers. Restaurant seating has been rearranged to allow for greater distance between tables, and food is available to go. Flyer education: Signage, social media, email newsletters and a new website hub are several ways passengers can keep up to date with the latest recommendations and requirements. qcairport.com/COVID also has direct links to each airline’s COVID-19 information page, which has valuable information about how they’re keeping their aircraft clean, requirements prior to and while on board, and other safety initiatives.

“Our staff is working hard to make the airport as clean and safe as possible, and we’re asking our passengers to do their part as well,” said Johnston.

Passengers also should research airline and airport regulations throughout their itinerary and check if their final destination has any quarantine requirements.

More information can be found at the airport’s COVID-19 resource page on its website at qcairport.com/COVID.