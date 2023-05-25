There’s a new scam on the horizon, this time targeting Iowa voters.

In a press release, Eric Van Lancker, Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, warned voters in the state that his office is not issuing any ballots for any election at this time and no ballot issued by his office would ever require a donation.

“The Clinton County Auditor’s Office was made aware earlier today of a mail piece sent to a resident in DeWitt that asks the resident ‘…please rush me your signed Clinton County Ballot and your donation of $15 today,’” said Van Lancker. He added there are clear warning signs that the ballot in the mailer is not a ballot issued by Clinton County for voting purposes.

“First, Clinton County is currently not conducting any elections and therefore not issuing any ballots,” he said. “Second, any ballot issued for voting purposes in the State of Iowa would not require a donation or any sort of fee. And lastly, you would never be asked to sign a ballot.”

The mail piece was shared with the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office and the local U.S. Postal Service, who are forwarding the mail to the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service.

Any Clinton County residents who receive similar mail pieces should either turn them over to the Clinton County Auditor’s Office, located at 1900 N. Third Street in Clinton or to their nearest U.S. Post Office.