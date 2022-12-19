There’s a new scholarship for female student athletes in the Quad Cities region.

Visit Quad Cities is announcing the Patty Viverito Emerging Leader Scholarship, in honor of Patty Viverito, past senior associate commissioner at the Missouri Valley Conference and Missouri Valley Football Conference commissioner. The scholarship recognizes and supports outstanding female student-athletes in the Quad Cities area who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership characteristics and community engagement.

Photo courtesy Visit Quad Cities

Applicants must be high school juniors or seniors who plan to pursue an undergraduate education at any accredited university or community college. The first two scholarships will be awarded in March 2023 and the deadline for applications is January 15, 2023. For more information and the scholarship submission form, click here.

“Patty Viverito has been a strong female leader with a multitude of accomplishments in her years in athletics,” said Joan Kranovich, Vice President, Business Growth & Director, Sports QC, Visit Quad Cities. “She has been an inspiration and a mentor to me, as she has been for countless other women throughout her career. Patty was the driving force from The Valley to bring Hoops in the Heartland to the Quad Cities in 2016. She will continue her affiliation with the Quad Cities for years to come with this scholarship and be an influence for the next generation of female student-athletes.”

Patty Viverito was named the Missouri Valley Football’s first commissioner in September 1985. She led the conference, then known as the Gateway Conference, to national notoriety in the 1980s. The conference sponsored nine women’s sports and FCS football and saw its women’s programs merge with their MVC men’s counterparts in 1992.

She currently serves as the FCS commissioners’ representative on the NCAA Division I Council and is Vice-Chair of the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee. Viverito recently completed a term on the Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA) Executive Committee and Chair of the FCS Subcommittee of the CCA. Viverito has served on the NCAA Executive Committee, the NCAA Council and the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee and was chair of the NCAA Committee for Women’s Athletics and Olympic Sports Liaison Committees. She currently serves on the Collegiate Women’s Sports Awards Executive Committee, responsible for selecting the winner of the Honda Cup.

The Quad Cities has hosted the MVC Wom­en’s Basketball postseason championship since 2016. The Valley becomes the only Division I stand-alone women’s basketball event to be held in the same city for eight or more consecutive years. For more information, click here.