In partnership with the Bix 7 race, a new scholarship was announced Friday in memory of Rick McGrath, a former runner and assistant race director for Bix 7.

His wife Laurie established an annual scholarship for the Quad Cities running community and honored its first four recipients on Friday at Davenport’s Rogalski Center at St. Ambrose University.

Each year, a total of $1,000 will be given, and this year’s recipients each were awarded $250 in two categories – active runners and volunteers. Candidates were submitted by participants in the Q-C running community and winners were chosen based on their dedication and participation to the sport, and for the focus of “recognizing the passion within,” according to a scholarship release.

That is the theme of the scholarship, in recognition of Rick’s dedication to running in the community.

Rick McGrath of Moline was a passionate runner and Bix 7 assistant race director.

The first winners are runners Erin Mahr and Travis Swanson and volunteers Cathie Whiteside and Marcia Lintz.

Rick McGrath, 65, of Moline, passed away on Dec. 8, 2021 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the Rick McGrath Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Rick graduated from Rock Island High School and then went on to Black Hawk College. He ran track and cross country for BHC and one of his fondest collegiate memories was when he went to the NJCAA championships in Eugene, Ore., and met legendary runner Steve Prefontaine, according to his obituary.

Rick had been inducted into the BHC Alumni Hall of Fame. Rick continued his education graduating from Western Illinois University with his bachelor’s degree.

McGrath retired from IMEG after 40 years and then continued his career with ICC, Inc. The majority of Rick’s career both at IMEG and ICC was spent onsite at 3M in Cordova, Ill. Rick dubbed himself the “3M historian” as he was onsite longer than most 3M’ers.

Rick was passionate about running, completing over 50 marathons. His last marathon was in October 2021. Rick has also completed a half Ironman and multiple triathlons.

McGrath was an Assistant Race Director for the Bix 7 for 10+ years and a committee member for more than 20 years. Rick also enjoyed placing all of the entertainment along the racecourse.

In following years, scholarships will be awarded to high school senior athletes who take part in ether track or cross country, the release said. Application submission and review process will be established and administered by a small committee.

Q-C athletic directors will be contacted directly with information about the scholarship criteria. For more information about the scholarship, or to make a financial donation, you can e-mail lauriemcgrath1020@gmail.com.