Visit Quad Cities on Friday announced a new scholarship named in honor of Patty Viverito, who is in her 30th season as senior associate commissioner at the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) and is in her 36th year directing the Missouri Valley Football Conference as its commissioner.

The Patty Viverito Emerging Leader Scholarship recognizes and supports outstanding leaders in women’s athletics in the Quad Cities regional destination. Beginning in March 2023, two QC female, high school student-athletes from Illinois/Iowa will be recognized and awarded a scholarship investment in Viverito’s name.

“Patty Viverito continues to be one of the most influential leaders in collegiate athletics,” Dave Herrell, president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said in a Friday release. “Being the 50th anniversary of Title IX and having the privilege of working alongside Patty on the Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Tournament, we felt it only fitting that we should create this new initiative in her name.

“She has been a great partner and friend of the Quad Cities and we look forward to supporting female student-athletes in the region that share her standard of achievement and her values,” he added.

A Chicago native, Patty Viverito was named the Missouri Valley Football’s first commissioner in 1985. She led the conference (then known as the Gateway Conference) to national prominence in the 1980s. The league, which sponsored nine women’s sports and FCS football, saw its women’s programs merge with their MVC men’s counterparts in 1992.

At The Valley, Viverito’s responsibilities have transitioned into working largely in an advisory capacity with the new commissioner. She served as the Tournament Director of the 2001 and 2009 NCAA Women’s Final Four.

Patty Viverito is commissioner of the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Viverito currently serves as the FCS commissioners’ representative on the NCAA Division I Council and Vice-Chair of the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee. A nationally respected administrator, Viverito recently completed a term on the Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA) Executive Committee and Chair of the FCS Subcommittee of the CCA. Viverito has served on the prestigious NCAA Executive Committee, the NCAA Council, the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee and was chair of the NCAA Committee for Women’s Athletics and Olympic Sports Liaison Committees.

Additional national service includes the NCAA Championships Finance Working Group, NCAA Recruiting Task Force, the NCAA Women’s Division I Basketball and Issues Committees, the NACWAA Board (two terms), the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Board, the NACDA Board, the National Association of Sports Officials (NASO) Board (two terms), multiple terms on NCAA Basketball and Football Officiating Committees, the NCAA Football Academic Working Group, and the NCAA Work/Life Balance Task Force.

She currently serves on the Collegiate Women’s Sports Awards Executive Committee, responsible for annually selecting the winner of the Honda Cup.

She was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. In 1996, Viverito was recognized for her contributions to collegiate athletics, when she was selected as the NACWAA (National Association of Collegiate Women Athletic Administrators) Administrator of the Year. In addition, she received Professional Service Achievement Alumni Awards from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and Northern Illinois University.

The QC has served as the host of the MVC Wom­en’s Basketball postseason championship since 2016. This year (at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center, the tournament continues through Sunday) marks the 15th consecutive season in its 40-year history that the event will take place at a neutral site.