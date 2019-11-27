New Scott Co. deputies sworn in

Two new deputies joined the Scott County sheriff’s office today.

Zachary Ahrens and Anthony Johnson took the oath of office at the Scott County Courthouse today.

Johnson was born in Germany and lived in different countries before settling in the Quad Cities on the Rock Island Arsenal.

He served in the National Guard while studying at Western Illinois University.

He’s spent the last five years as a deputy and emergency services team member with the Rock Island County sheriff’s office.

He hopes to change the perception people have about law enforcement.

“I want to change that. you know I want to show the people you know the majority is guys like me and Zach,” Johnson said. “Guys who are out here to help people, who join the job to help people. You know we want to get bad people off the streets that’s a part of the job but that’s not the only part of the job.”

Zachary Ahrens is originally from LeClaire.

He graduated from Pleasant Valley High School and the University of Dubuque.

He worked most recently for Burlington’s police department.