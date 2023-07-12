On Wednesday, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office held a swearing-in ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters in Eldridge. Mason Wilson has been hired as the newest deputy sheriff for Scott County, a news release says.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane, left, and new Scott County Deputy Mason Wilson (Scott County Sheriff’s Office)

Mason Wilson was born in Davenport and grew up in the Quad Cities. Mason graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 2013 and graduated from Scott Community College in 2015 with an associate degree in IT/Applied Science.

He started his career in law enforcement in 2021 with the Bettendorf Police Department and most recently was with the Durant Police Department, where he worked as a patrol officer. Wilson’s hobbies include weightlifting, firearms training, meditation and being with friends and family.