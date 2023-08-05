Ken Beck, Scott County Board chair, has announced the appointment of Paul Andorf as the Director for Scott County’s newly established MEDIC EMS Department.

Scott County will formally acquire MEDIC EMS on Jan. 1, 2024, a news release says. With more than three decades of experience in Emergency Medical Services, 27of them with MEDIC EMS, “and an excellent academic background,” Andorf brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Scott County, according to a release from Scott County.

Paul Andorf (Scott County)

Andorf currently serves as information systems manager with MEDIC EMS and is also a critical care paramedic, with certifications in both Iowa and Illinois. In addition, he has registration with the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians – Paramedic. He earned a bachelor of science degree in management with an emphasis in healthcare administration as well as an associate of science degree in computer information systems, “further enhancing his proficiency in leveraging technology to enhance EMS services.

“As an Iowa native, Andorf’s dedication to the people of Scott County is evident in his participation with various committees including Quad Cities Public Safety Interoperable Communications Network, Scott County Technical Advisory Committee, Scott County Physician Advisory Board, Scott County Emergency Communication Center, Rock Island County Emergency Telephone System Board, State of Iowa E-911 Council, and Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System. His active involvement with these organizations demonstrates his ability to collaborate with diverse stakeholders and develop innovative solutions to advance delivery of emergency medical services,” the release says.

“It is anticipated Mr. Andorf will formally begin employment on August 28, 2023. The Board of Supervisors indicated they were pleased that a current MEDIC EMS employee was selected to lead the new department with Scott County. Mr. Andorf’s qualifications and experience will allow the County to maintain the excellent quality of services Scott County residents have experienced with MEDIC EMS,” the release says.

Andorf was selected from a national search conducted by GovHR. After an in-depth review of applicant qualifications, four candidates were interviewed. The candidates participated in a panel

interview with County Administrator Mahesh Sharma and selected Scott County elected officials and department heads. Also included on the panel was Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten. “As an external stakeholder, he was instrumental in providing vital feedback to Administrator Sharma with Mr. Andorf’s selection,” the release says.

Andorf will be MEDIC EMS of Scott County’s first director.