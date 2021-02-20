New Scott County Republican Central Committee chairwoman named

The Scott County Republican Central Committee has a new leader.

The chapter selected Jeanita McNulty, of rural Blue Grass, to serve as the chairwoman.

She previously served as vice chair.

She is replacing David Millage, who was forced to resign after commenting in favor of President Trump’s impeachment.

McNulty says she hopes to unify Republicans to take back the House in 2022 and says that she has seen a lot of support since becoming the county’s party chair.

“We have people coming in literally every single day wanting to get involved. People are saying they do not like the direction they are seeing our country moving (in), and they want to get involved. Some want to run for office. Some want to just do something,” said McNulty. “It’s been amazing. We’ve been blown away with how busy we’ve been with new people coming in the door.”

McNulty says anyone can get involved.

Their office is open Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and by appointment.