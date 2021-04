Niabi Zoo is reopening this weekend, on Saturday for members and on Sunday for the general public, with some new animals and exhibits.

Related Content Niabi Zoo opening for the season this weekend

Zoo Director Lee Jackson joined Local 4 News at 4 via Zoom to tell us what we can look forward to when we visit the zoo this year.

Although, the Sunday opening is sold out, you can still take advantage of the free admission through April 17.

To get tickets for entry, visit the Niabi Zoo website.