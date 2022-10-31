Quartet Senior Living in Bettendorf is inviting the public to its grand-opening celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10 beginning at 3 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Open house, tours, refreshments and entertainment will continue until 7 p.m.

A view of the grounds at Quartet Senior Living in Bettendorf.

“Quartet Senior Living is such an amazing addition to the Bettendorf community and our team is so excited to show the greater community everything we have to offer,” Kara Wolf, executive director of Quartet Senior Living, said in a Monday release.

The complex — at 3150 Glenbrook Circle South, north of 53rd Avenue — welcomed its first residents in August. “From fantastic care services to the delicious food and unique amenities, Quartet is designed to meet the changing needs of Bettendorf’s older adults,” Wolf said.

The community is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony beginning at 3 p.m. with a grand opening celebration following until 7 p.m., where you can:

• Enjoy appetizers and entertainment

• Tour the community

• Take home a special gift

• Have a chance to win prizes

Event details can be found HERE.

The senior living complex is north of 53rd Avenue, just west of Devils Glen Road.

Offering carefree living, assisted living and memory care, Quartet has everything older adults need and want to live life their way, the company release said. The availability of 24-hour support, beautiful surroundings, lifestyles rich in vitality, and the services and amenities make every day easy, fulfilling and fun.

Quartet Senior Living is a partnership between Ecumen, a nonprofit organization with 160 years of experience and more than 40 senior living communities throughout the Midwest, and Nelson Construction and Development, a real estate development and general construction company based in Des Moines.

Ecumen bills itself as “the most innovative senior housing provider empowering individuals to live richer, fuller lives.”

The company operates a variety of senior housing options and services, including cooperative senior housing, independent living, assisted living, long-term care, short-term rehabilitation care, home care and hospice.

For more information on Quartet, click HERE.