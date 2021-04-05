New service offers free transportation to get your COVID-19 vaccine

Metro will temporarily be providing free transportation to the Camden Centre COVID-19 vaccination site every Tuesday between the hours of 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. The service will transport on metro fixed-routes. After you schedule your appointment with the Rock Island county health department, you can call Metro’s customer call center at (309) 788-3360 to schedule your ride. Quadriplegic, Gregory Anderson saw this as a service that was desperately needed and is excited to finally see such a service come to life.