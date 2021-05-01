New Silvis city administrator will be sworn in Tuesday

Nevada Lemke has been approved to begin her role as the Silvis city administrator beginning Tuesday when she is sworn in.

She was selected by a committee that oversaw the application process after the retirement of previous administrator Jim Grafton.

“I’m really looking forward to serving the Silvis community and bringing forward new development

opportunities,” Lemke said in a news release. “I’m fortunate to have been employed by my previous organization that was committed to providing me with a solid foundation and skill set that developed me to be a strong and confident leader.”

“I’m ready and prepared to take on this new role to enhance the growth and vibrancy in

Silvis.”

Mayor Matt Carter asked the City Council for approval of his recommendation to hire Lemke at the April 20 City Council meeting. After receiving and vetting eight applications for the city administrator position, the committee believed Lemke was the best fit for the organization.

She previously was employed by the City of Davenport, and has a cross-department background with experience in economic development, community engagement, budget, public works and housing assistance.

Lemke worked closely with the police department in developing neighborhoods as co-director of the Good Neighbor Project and served as the staff liaison to the City Council. She has a master’s degree in business administration.