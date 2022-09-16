Joan Kranovich is the new Visit Quad Cities vice president for business growth and director of Sports QC.

Visit Quad Cities announced today that Joan Kranovich has been named as new Vice President of Business Growth & Director, Sports QC.

She has been with the organization since 2009, beginning as an intern and then holding different positions in the Business Growth department. Her new role oversees the organization’s goals to drive economic development through attracting, recruiting, and hosting meetings, conventions, reunions, and sporting events, according to a Friday release.

“My 13 years with Visit Quad Cities in various functions have prepared me well for this new role,” Kranovich said. “I look forward to utilizing my passion for the Quad Cities to inspire, build, promote and tell the story of our fantastic, regional destination. The future is bright for both Visit Quad Cities and Sports QC.”

“Joan Kranovich continues to demonstrate leadership and produce results for our organization and the Quad Cities,” said Dave Herrell, president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities. “She has been a pivotal leader throughout her career for our team and the destination industry.

“We are excited about Joan directing our Business Growth & Service function for Visit Quad Cities with the numerous meetings, groups, and events we actively recruit and service,” he said. “Sports tourism is also a driver that we must put more emphasis in and scale strategically for our community and I know that Joan can help lead this effort. It’s imperative that we compete in this space because sports tourism is a community value creator and generates a positive return for the QC.

“Creating a pipeline of sporting events is one thing but we must think holistically about how this important vertical can help shape and position the regional destination for the future,” Herrell added.

Kranovich has worked with signature events such as the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI), NAIA Men’s and Women’s Golf National Championship, Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championships, USA BMX National events, and Professional Disc Golf tournaments.

Joan is an active leader in Sports Illinois, Team Iowa, Meeting Professionals International Heartland Chapter, and Destinations International on the Convention Sales & Services Committee & 30 Under 30 Alumni Council.

She also volunteers locally with the United Way of the Quad Cities Young Leaders, the Rock Island Kiwanis, and Jaycees of the Quad Cities.

Joan graduated from Western Illinois University-Quad Cities with her Bachelor of Science in Recreation, Park & Tourism Administration (RPTA) and her Masters in RPTA, focused on tourism administration. In 2011, she obtained her Certified Meeting Professional Certificate from the Education Industry Council.

She’s been a Quad Cities Leader Under 40, a National Connect Magazine 40 Under 40 Award recipient, Destinations International 30 Under 30 Award Recipient, as well as a National Public Broadcasting Volunteer Management Award Recipient

