Bally’s Quad Cities Casino in Rock Island will open its new Bally’s Sports Bar on Saturday, July 1st.

Bally’s Sports Bar is bringing a best-in-class sports bar to the Quad Cities, with a “high-energy American brew pub serving lunch, dinner, and drinks,” says a Wednesday news release from the company. “The environment is meticulously curated for those seeking a casual and social setting with cuisine that goes well beyond bar food.”

The new sports bar will feature 25 big screens, a 20-foot LED video wall, and The Luxury Box private dining area.

“We are excited to introduce the most immersive sports and dining experience in the Quad Cities to our guests,” Travis Hankins, vice president/general manager at Bally’s Quad Cities, said Wednesday. “In addition, we look forward to introducing Bally Bet, our Sportsbook within the Bar, in early fall pending regulatory approval.”

The prominent 25-seat bar is a must-experience attraction and offers a curated tap list featuring 24 local and national brewers and craft cocktails, the release said. Bally’s Sports Bar features signature beers, 5ive Cities Bally’s Exclusive Pilsner and 5ive Cities Bally’s Exclusive Session IPA, which are products of a collaboration between Bettendorf’s 5ive Cities Brewing and Bally’s Quad Cities.

Bally’s Sports Bar will offer a gastro-pub style menu featuring signature shareable boards for larger parties, truffle tots, half-pound burgers like The Influencer, a blend of Angus short rib, brisket and chuck with slab bacon, house smoked onions, tableside smoked cheddar fondue, jalapeno bling, boozy desserts, and more.

The public grand opening will be Saturday, July 1st, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The celebration will include a live radio remote with the Leuck & Howe Morning Show, giveaways, and more.

Bally’s Sports Bar will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week offering a late-night menu on Fridays and Saturdays. Located just off the casino floor, patrons must be 21 and older. To learn more about Bally’s Quad Cities, click HERE.