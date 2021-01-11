New sports-medicine clinic opens in the Quad Cities

UnityPoint Clinic has announced a new sports medicine clinic is open at SouthPark Pointe in Moline.

Dr. Tom Bollaert has joined the clinic’s team of physicians caring for the Quad Cities community, a news release says. Bollaert specializes in generalized musculoskeletal injuries, sports physicals, concussions, joint injections, splinting/casting/bracing, running and endurance medicine.

Patients are not limited to athletes only – all ages and activity levels with joint or muscle pain are welcome. Bollaert also is a family-medicine physician.

“I’m passionate about helping people perform the best they can at what they love, whether it be sport, recreation, or work” said Bollaert. “I believe that by understanding origin of injury, we can partner with individuals to build a foundation to effectively manage and prevent injuries.”

Sports medicine is the treatment and prevention of injuries related to sports and exercise. The concepts in sports medicine can be applied to any active individual with joint or muscle pain. Also known as exercise medicine, sports medicine considers the ways that physical activity and exercise impact overall health.

Bollaert is a graduate of St. Matthew’s University College of Medicine, and sports medicine fellowship trained from The University of Alabama. He is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and has an added certification in sports medicine.

Bollaert uses his training to understand what occurs on the court or playing field and how a sports injury affects a body. From analyzing how an athlete uses his or her body during practice and competition to looking at a sports-related concussion, Bollaert works to diagnose and treat people so they can get back into the game, meet exercise goals, or achieve everyday functional activities.

For more information, visit unitypoint.org.