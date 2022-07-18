Mental health specialists expect positive results from the new suicide hotline.The new 988 number launched on Saturday after the FCC approved the move two years ago.

According to government statistics, nearly 46,000 Americans died by suicide in 2020 and 12.2 million people seriously thought about it.

In times of crisis, rather than dialing the original 10-digit National Suicide Prevention number, this new three-digit phone number makes it a lot easier for people to call during a personal crisis.

The hotline, provides multiple ways to connect with people. It’s available 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

The original 10-digit and the new three-digit suicide prevention numbers are both active. Some services for the new number are still on the way.