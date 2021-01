The future of Davenport Community Schools is now in new hands.

TJ Schneckloth has been officially named superintendent.

He was previously filling in on an interim basis.

Over the last couple years, the Iowa State Board of Education handed down 26 violations to the Davenport School District over two separate audits.

The district has been working to improve those areas and balance the budget.

Davenport School District leaders will present their progress to the State Board of Education Thursday.