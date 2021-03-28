New superintendent of schools will lead Diocese of Davenport education

A longtime educator will return to Catholic education and Iowa to serve as superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Davenport beginning July 1.
Lynne Devaney, 63, will succeed Lee Morrison, who is retiring June 30. Devaney serves as director of humanities for the Appleton Area School District in Appleton, Wis., where she focuses on curriculum design and implementation of 21st Century instruction.
She previously was associate superintendent for the Dubuque Community Schools from 2003-2016.
Before that, she worked as an educator in the Archdiocese of Dubuque, where she had a passing acquaintance with Bishop Thomas Zinkula. “She was well respected by those engaged in Catholic
education,” Zinkula said in a news release.
Devaney began her career in the Dubuque Archdiocese as a teacher, primarily at the middle school level, before serving as a principal of two Roman Catholic preK-8 elementary schools and then overseeing 20 Catholic schools in Dubuque County. She also served as the primary support for parishes as they transitioned to a citywide governance model that created the Holy Family school system.
She is certified as a PreK-8 elementary principal, PreK-12 superintendent and holds evaluator approvals for teachers and administrators in Iowa. She also has a superintendent’s certification for the State of Wisconsin and expects to earn her doctoral degree this spring from the University of Wisconsin Oshgosh.
The Diocese of Davenport has 17 preschools, 13 elementary schools and 5 high schools in the 22
counties of southeast Iowa. More than 4,000 students are registered. For more information, visit
https://www.davenportdiocese.org/schools