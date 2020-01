Driving in Illinois is a little more expensive in 2020.

Annual registration fees in the state are going up by $550, from $101 to $151.

Meanwhile, annual fees for electric cars are going up to 248 dollars.

It was previously 35 dollars for two years.

Illinois will also now tax any car traded in that’s worth at least 10-thousand dollars. It used to be applied to cars worth $20,000 or more.

Local 4 took a look at those changes.