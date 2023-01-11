A new indoor theme park is coming to the Quad Cities.

Jester Family Entertainment Center recently bought the building in Bettendorf that used to hold the Schnucks grocery store and Marshall’s department store.

What started as combining the names of brothers Jeff, Steve and Terry has now turned into a family-owned and operated business. They plan to build an indoor theme park with attractions like go-karts, miniature golf, bowling and laser tag. Their first theme park opened in Lexington, Kentucky and they’re now opening their sixth location right here in the Quad Cities. They hope to bring fun for all ages in one location, with a kids’ zone for younger guests plus a restaurant and/or bar for older visitors. Jester FEC also has specific reasoning behind which buildings they purchase and why.

(jesterfec.com)

“We don’t like to build our own brand-new buildings that maybe one day will be a blemish on a town,” says Tyler Hatton, Jester FEC marketing director. “We like to take a building that has been emptied for one reason or another and convert it into a family fun park so that it doesn’t end up being a blemish. It’s an exciting opportunity to take these buildings that, for one reason or another, have gone out of business and turn them into something really fun and awesome for the community and has a big draw to bring people into the community.” The new theme park is expected to begin construction soon and open in the fall of this year.