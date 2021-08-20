New transit manager named in Galesburg

The City of Galesburg announced Kraig Boynton has been selected as the new transit manager.

“Kraig has been an instrumental member of the City of Galesburg team,” said Galesburg City Manager Todd Thompson. “His willingness to take the lead on projects and ensure they are handled meticulously illustrates the value he has brought to his role as purchasing agent. I have the utmost confidence he’ll excel in his new role as transit manager as well.”

Boynton will start August 30.

The transit manager is responsible for managing the daily operations of Galesburg’s Transit Division, which falls within the Community Development Department and offers fixed-route bus service, as well as paratransit services.

Boynton began his career with the city in 2001 as a junior accountant.