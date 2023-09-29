A new fine-dining Italian restaurant has opened in the totally renovated space where The Faithful Pilot was in downtown LeClaire.

La Ragazza Tuscan Kitchen & Bar, 117 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, had its soft opening Wednesday, Sept. 27, and will offer dinner service through Saturday (4-10 p.m.) and Sunday Brunch from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch will be introduced next week.

The new restaurant owners are sisters Chandra Bock and Alicia Rolfes.

La Ragazza is Italian for “the girl,” which was chosen by owners and sisters Chandra Bock and Alicia Rolfes. They also own The Stardust, a multi-purpose event venue in downtown Davenport at 218 Iowa St. They have worked several years at The 11th Street Precinct Bar & Grill in the Village of East Davenport.

The interior of the new Tuscan restaurant, where Faithful Pilot had operated for 31 years.

“It’s definitely the location; it all fell into our laps,” Bock said recently of starting La Ragazza. “We definitely support downtowns and being local people, instead of big chains coming in and purchasing the property. Serving the local community and being locals ourselves was very important.”

The new restaurant menu says the sisters have been inseparable since they were little and they’ve worked together on almost every job since their 20s. Bock and Rolfes have a combined 44 years of experience in the service industry and when the former Faithful Pilot became available, “they knew it was time to pursue their lifelong dream,” the menu says.

The Tuscan chicken pasta with shrimp at La Ragazza, 117 N. Cody St., LeClaire.

The Faithful Pilot closed Dec. 14, 2022 after 31 years of business. Upon seeing the space, Chandra and Alicia envisioned a “more welcoming atmosphere where patrons could connect over classic Italian cocktails, fine Italian wines or Tuscan plates.”

“It’s not heavy dishes, it’s all lighter Italian,” Bock said recently of the menu, noting they have traveled to Tuscany and love the region in central Italy.

Atlanta Dawn’s mural in the restaurant of a Tuscan sunset.

The sophisticated interior features a large mural by Atlanta Dawn of a sunset scene over Tuscan fields. For reservations, call 563-635-6061. For the menu and more information on La Ragazza, visit its Facebook page HERE.