Harland Auto Repair in downtown Rock Island has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.

The business, at 1901 4th Ave., will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation, according to a Monday news release. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

Harland Auto Repair normal business hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 309-786-5992.

The local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises as there are no financial investments required to be a neighborhood dealer. These small businesses have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn more about the dealer program and how to join by visiting the U-Haul website HERE.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Trained Live Verify agents support customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.