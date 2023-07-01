U-Haul Co. of Iowa has announced that GM Food Mart has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Muscatine community, a news release says.

GM Food Mart, 1814 E. Ave., will offer services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. More than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. the release says.