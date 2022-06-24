The unemployment rate decreased in 11 Illinois metropolitan areas, increased in one and was unchanged in another in May, according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas.

“The Pritzker administration is encouraged by Illinois’ continued positive economic trajectory,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “We remain committed to providing the resources needed to support and strengthen the state’s workforce.”

The metro areas that had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+5.1%, +182,600), the Rockford MSA (+4.8%, +6,700), and the Bloomington MSA (+4.6%, +4,100). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included:

Leisure & Hospitality (14 areas)

Manufacturing and Other Services (13 areas each)

Government (12 areas)

Professional & Business Services (11 areas)

Education & Health Services (10 areas)

Mining, Construction and Transportation

Warehousing and Utilities (nine areas each)

Wholesale Trade (eight areas)

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago Metro Division (-2.6 points to 4.2%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.5 points to 3.8%), the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metro (-0.4 point to 4.3%) and the Springfield MSA (-0.4 point to 4.7%). The unemployment rate in the Kankakee MSA increased +0.2 point to 6.2%. The unemployment rate was unchanged in the Danville MSA and the Decatur MSA.