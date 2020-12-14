New vice president joins First Community Trust

Erie Johnson has joined Ascentra Credit Union’s in-house trust partner, First Community Trust (FCT) as vice president and trust officer.

Johnson, a resident of the Quad Cities, practiced law for almost eight years before moving into the wealth management industry, where he spent another eight years dedicated to helping people accomplish their goals, a news release says. Now with FCT, Johnson is focused on managing and administering Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), trusts, investment agency accounts, and supervising estate administration for his clients.

He applies his education and past work experience as an attorney to the areas of trusts and estates and family law, and his past work as a fiduciary wealth manager to provide a client-focused approach to developing wealth management strategies.

“I use technology and traditional methods of communication with clients and apply my past experience to help clients construct, modify, and supplement their life plans,” Johnson said. “I administer fiduciary accounts, help address questions from clients regarding their personal goals and opportunities, and provide financial services to fit the needs of our members.”

He earned his juris doctor degree at Northern Illinois University College of Law, and his bachelor of science in accounting at Fayetteville State University.

Through FCT, Ascentra Credit Union offers members and businesses the ability to obtain trusts and managed investment service.