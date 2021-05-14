New water play area debuts at Quad City Botanical Center

Kids have been waiting for this for a long time: the new water play area at the Quad City Botanical Center.

It’s here just in time for the warm weather.

On Friday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the expansion of the Children’s Garden, called the “Headwaters of the Mississippi River.”

The garden features natural ponds, and officials say it’s something everyone can enjoy.

“Today, we are proud to share an update on our progress as we officially open the next phase of this children’s garden, the Mississippi Headwaters exhibit here around us today,” said Quad City Botanical Garden Executive Director Ryan Wille during the ceremony. “Much like the rest of our facility, what our guests will experience is a wonderful marriage between exploration, adventure, free play and education.”

The ceremony also marked a “goodbye” for the former executive director, Ami Porter, who is retiring.

“23 years. Lots of changes. Lots of positive changes all came from the community,” said Porter on Friday. “Amazing staff, amazing board, amazing place to live and raise your family and enjoy life here. We couldn’t have done it without the community. There’s just no way.”

Porter says it’s difficult to leave after being in that position for so long, but she has confidence the center will continue to grow and become better than before.

Families can explore the new exhibit Saturday, when the Children’s Garden resumes these regular business hours:

Monday through Saturday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information about the Quad City Botanical Center is here.