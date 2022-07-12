Space enthusiasts gathered at the Putnam Museum today as NASA released more images from the James Webb Space Telescope during a morning press conference. The almost three-dimensional picture of the Carina nebula looks like mountains on a moonlit night and is called the Cosmic Cliffs. It’s the edge of the giant, gaseous cavity within NGC 3324, and the tallest “peaks” in the image are about seven light-years high. The cavernous area has been carved by the intense ultraviolet radiation and stellar winds from extremely massive, hot, young stars located in the center of the bubble.

Cosmic Cliffs

The Southern Ring nebula is a giant expanding sphere of gas and dust with a dying white dwarf star at the center. It’s almost a half a light year in diameter and is about 2,000 light years from Earth. The image on the left is near infrared light and the image on the right is mid-infrared light.

Southern Ring

Stephan’s Quintet is the first compact galaxy group ever discovered. Four of the five galaxies have repeated close encounters with each other. They have been observed with the Hubble telescope in the past, but the Webb telescope will not only allow scientists to use infrared to locate features, but images from Hubble and Webb can be compared and contrasted to uncover new data.

Webb’s Near-Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph showed the atmospheric characteristics of exoplanet WASP-96b. A transmission spectrum was made by comparing starlight filtered through the planet’s atmosphere as it moves across the star to the unfiltered starlight when the planet is beside the star. Researchers can detect and measure the abundances of key gasses in a planet’s atmosphere based on the specific wavelength of light that is blocked by the planet and absorbed by its atmosphere. A full analysis will take time, but preliminary conclusions indicate the presence of water vapor. There is evidence of clouds that suppress water vapor and other characteristics that indicate an atmospheric temperature of about 1350 degrees Fahrenheit. WASP-96b is about 1,150 light years from Earth and completes one orbit in less than three and a half Earth days. The star it orbits, WASP-96, is older than our sun but about the same size, mass, temperature and color.

WASP-96b

Members of the Popular Astronomy Club-Quad Cities were on hand at the Putnam to show visitors how to look at the sun. Telescopes with special filters allowed the public to safely look at the sun without damaging their eyes.