A new western retail store, El Encanto Boots, will celebrate a grand opening ribbon-cutting in

downtown Moline on Thursday, July 6.

City and Renew Moline officials will be on hand to celebrate the new business, started by Carlos Rodriguez and Johana Samudio, at 918 4th Ave., Moline, across from Carmen’s Jewelry. El Encanto Boots specializes in high-quality, western merchandise, and opened in mid-June.

Johana Samudio is co-owner of the new business at 918 4th Ave., Moline.

A native of Colombia, Samudio moved from New York to Moline with a dream to open a western retail store, according to a Renew Moline release Wednesday. In Moline, she made her dream come true with a shop filled with boots, hats, belts, and western apparel imported directly from Mexico. The shop focuses on quality merchandise with a colorful flair.

Moline 2nd Ward Ald. Alvaro Macias welcomed the launch of a new business in the Floreciente

Neighborhood.

“We are pleased to help Johana and Carlos launch their new business, adding economic opportunity and vibrancy to Moline and more specifically adding to the retail offerings in the

Floreciente Neighborhood,” Macias said in the release. “We are proud that they chose our community to fulfill their dream.”

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said supporting small businesses is critically important to the economic growth of Moline.

“We are pleased to be welcoming another new business here in the heart of Moline,” she said.

El Encanto Boots’ location is a former barbershop that has been redesigned to highlight the many styles and types of boots and apparel for sale. The Thursday ribbon-cutting will be held at 1:30 p.m.