A new addition to a playground at Vander Veer Park in Davenport gives kids in wheelchairs the opportunity to swing, too.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the opening of the We-Go-Swing at Gabe’s All-Inclusive Play Village, building on the playground’s mission to include kids of all abilities. It lets people in wheelchairs swing together without needing to transfer. Davenport’s Parks and Recreation calls it the first of its kind in the Quad Cities.

Plans are in the works to add more amenities like this to city parks.