New Windsor man arrested on child pornography charges

The Illinois State Police announced the arrest of James A. Pierson, 59, of New Windsor, Illinois, for three counts of disseminating child pornography.

Back in January, the Illinois State Police started an investigation into Pierson after receiving information he was possibly involved in possessing, disseminating, and manufacturing child pornography. The investigation produced digital evidence which led to Pierson’s arrest on February 12.

He is currently being held in the Mercer County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The Illinois State Police were assisted in the investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Kewanee Police Department, New Windsor Police Department, Illinois Attorney General’s Office – Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), and federal authorities.

The Mercer County State’s Attorney is now handling the case.