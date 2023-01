A Bellevue, Iowa couple rang in the New Year by welcoming a seventh member to their family.

(Photo courtesy Genesis Health System)

Catherine and Tony Furlin became the parents of Emilia Elizabeth Furlin at the Genesis Medical Center BirthCenter on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Davenport. Little Emilia was born at 12:54 a.m., making her the first baby born in the Quad-Cities in 2023. She is Ms. Furlin’s fifth child.