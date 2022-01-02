New Year’s Eve celebration aims to keep community out of harm’s way

Many places in the Quad Cities rang in the new year this weekend with big celebrations.

The Village Theatre celebrated the arrival of 2022 for a good cause.

Located in the Village of East Davenport, the theatre hosted a New Year’s Eve party Friday evening with a show performed by Taboo Burlesque.

People also enjoyed music, comedians and a champagne toast at midnight.

The event was held to support the nonprofit organization QC Harm Reduction, as well as New Ground Theatre.

General manager Matt Moody says the celebration was a way to give back to people struggling with substance abuse.

“They give people who are really having a hard time an opportunity,” said Moody. “We think they have a great mission and want to do everything we can to support it.”

