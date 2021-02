Members of the Local 4 News team are reading children’s books to celebrate Black History Month.

The newly opened Lincoln Center in Davenport is hosting a month long event celebrating Black History Month virtually.

Local 4’s Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw and Redrick Terry got in on the fun and will be reading stories tonight at 7pm CT on the center’s Facebook page.

To watch, click the link here. You can learn more about the Lincoln Center and the month of events on their Facebook page.