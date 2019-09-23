Newspaper carriers in Kewanee strike after pay cut proposed

It’s the news that’s making news in Kewanee.

The people delivering the newspaper in parts of Henry County are on strike.

They told Local 4 News they walked off the job after their last contract ended Sept. 15.

The employees said the new offer was a slap in the face.

There are five carriers working the routes. Three are taking part in the strike.

They work for a third party delivery service hired by the parent company of Kewanee Star Courier and Peoria Journal Star.

That’s Gatehouse Media.

The carriers told Local 4 they’re not asking for much more and hope one of the two will give some ground.

“They don’t care. They don’t care at all,” said one of the striking carriers.

That’s the feeling of Kewanee newspaper carriers on strike.

Jennifer Russell, who just resigned as a regional manager for the carriers in the Kewanee area, said, “We’re already working for free. Almost for free and now they want to pay us less.”

The carriers said it started last Monday as their contracts ended and the routes changing.

Russell said, “Combining some routes. Some are getting two full routes with parts of another. Some just really are getting chunks of every route cause right now you have to run two routes if you want to make, even a few dollars.”

At first, they hope there would be some good news as there would be 150 to 200 papers a route.

“More papers and they’ll probably pay a little bit more,” said a striking carrier.

That’s not what they said happened.

Russell said, “They only make 19 cents a paper as it is now.”

From 19 cents a paper, the carriers said the extensions offered were 15 to 18 cents per paper depending on the route.

They said one position would have been eliminated.

They want at least 25 cents per paper and possibly to cover some of the supplies like bags or rubber bands.

Russell said, “They buy their own supplies. Use their own gas, own car, their car maintenance.”

Jennifer Russell said she recently resigned from her role as a district manager after her carriers were contacted by the delivery service and the treatment they received.

Russell said, “He was going to keep their checks. Charge them $40 for each route for breach of contract. Wait a minute. Contracts ended on the [Sept] 15th. So that right there made me mad.”

Russell said she also runs routes for another paper that pays twice as much.

“Probably $150, $180 a week, depending on the route. Some of them have more papers, so you have more. Yeah, they really don’t give too much. Like one of our routes is so huge, it takes three hours to run when you know it,” said Russell.

But added she relieved their cause is getting community backing.

Russell said, “We’ve been pleasantly surprised. The people have really come out to support.”

The carriers are also docked pay for every complaint call. That’s between $2 and $5 a paper.

Local 4 News did reach out Gatehouse Media regarding the strike but have yet to hear back.

Deliveries have continued with sub-contractors paid 25 cents a paper.