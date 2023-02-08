Good morning and happy Wednesday! Temps out the door this morning will be in the mid to upper 20’s so still want that heavy coat. However, like yesterday, you will be able to trade the winter coat in for a lighter jacket this afternoon. Highs are expected to top out in the mid 40’s.

Now our focus is going to be on our next weather maker. We are tracking big-time rain, some sleet and wet snow in the QCA. Starting after 9 pm a few showers will start to enter the southern part of the QCA. After midnight we will see widespread heavy showers with some wet snow/sleet mixing in.

Areas to the NW of the QCA are under a winter storm watch until 6 pm Thursday. (Cedar, Johnson, Jackson, Washington, and Jo Daviess Co.) Communities in these counties need to plan for slick conditions Thursday morning. Areas that are under Winter Storm Watch could see anywhere from 1-4″ of snow and in the QC we could see around an inch or so.

We dry out on Friday and the weather turns nice over the weekend with a high of 47° for Super Bowl Sunday.