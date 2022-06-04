On Friday, the Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Models saw Andy Nezworski score his first victory of the year. Nezworski was able to get by early race leader Mike Goben just after the midpoint of the race, a news relase says. Justin Kay came from deep in the field to finish second. Goben finished third with Chuck Hanna fourth and Matt Ryan fifth. Joe Beal and Gage Neal won the late model heats.

While there was a lot of passing in the Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modified feature, but not for the lead. Ryan Duhme led all twenty laps for the win. Likewise, Tony VonDresky was second for the entire distance. Third place was where the battle was fought. Chris Zogg, Travis Denning, and Matt Werner were all vying for third. The position went to Denning at the checkers. Werner grabbed fourth with Zogg fifth.

IMCA SportMods did double duty on Friday evening. In the make-up feature from April, Logan Anderson led the way to the checkered flag. Jake Morris held the lead throughout the first half of the race, before Anderson pulled out in front. Following Morris to the checkers were Shane Paris, Doug Burkhead, and Tony Olson, in that order.

Ben Chapman brought home his second feature win in the night cap. Chapman started ninth, but was up to second by lap three. In heavy lapped traffic, Ben passed race leader Tony Olson with two laps to go. Olson finished second. Logan Veloz took third, followed by Jake Morris and Logan Anderson.

Jesse Owen captured his first Koehler Electric Street Stock feature win of the year. Owen led fourteen of the fifteen laps en route to the win. Justin Kay started in the fifth row and worked his way into a second place finish. Jeff Struck Jr. took third with Landen Chrestensen fourth and Shad Murphy fifth.

The QCjeeps.com Sport Compacts put on a show in their feature, with lots of side-by-side racing action. Jake Benischek drove his way to the lead at the midpoint of the 12-lap main. Once in the lead, Jake would not be tested. The win was his third straight at Davenport. Shawn McDermott ran first or second throughout the race before finishing in the runner-up spot. Cyle Hawkins, Trent Lebarge, and Travis Hawkins finished third through fifth respectively.

The IMCA Mod Lites made a guest appearance at Davenport Friday night. Mike Zemo Jr. led flag to flag to win the feature. Jason Masengarb pulled up to Zemo’s bumper in lapped traffic, but would settle for second. Metamora, Illinois racer Brandon Freeburg finished third. Jon Padilla and Jacob Copley rounded out the top five.

Exciting weekly stock car racing action returns to Davenport Speedway next Friday, June 10th. All five weekly classes will be racing.

On Thursday, June 16 the DIRTcar Summer Nationals will invade Davenport Speedway. The Midwest’s top Late Model drivers will battle on the quarter-mile oval. Last year’s event winner was Bobby Pierce of Oakwood, Illinois.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

June 3, 2022

IMCA Late Models

Heat #1: 1. Joe Beal; 2. Andy Nezworski; 3. Don Pataska; 4. Justin Kay; 5. Fred Remley;

Heat #2: 1. Gage Neal; 2. Bryan Moreland; 3. Mike Goben; 4. Colton Leal; 5. Jacob Waterman;

Feature: 1. Andy Nezworski; 2. Justin Kay; 3. Mike Goben; 4. Chuck Hanna; 5. Matt Ryan; 6. Joe Beal; 7. Jacob Waterman; 8. Colton Leal; 9. Gage Neal; 10. Bryan Moreland; 11. Fred Remley; 12. Gary Webb; 13. Tim Marsden; 14. Don Pataska; 15. Andrew Chelf; 16. Kelly Pestka;

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Chris Zogg; 2. Ryan Duhme; 3. Charlie Mohr; 4. Tim Ward; 5. Dustin Smith;

Heat #2: 1. Brunson Behning; 2. Spencer Diercks; 3. Travis Denning; 4. Derek Wilson; 5. Steve Gustaf Jr.;

Heat #3: 1. Matt Werner; 2. Mitch Morris; 3. Matt Stein; 4. Tony VonDresky; 5. Kyle Montgomery;

Feature: 1. Ryan Duhme; 2. Tony VonDresky; 3. Travis Denning; 4. Matt Werner; 5. Chris Zogg; 6. Charlie Mohr; 7. Dustin Smith; 8. Brunson Behning; 9. Tim Ward; 10. Matt Stein; 11. Spencer Diercks; 12. Mitch Morris; 13. Craig Crawford; 14. Anthony Guss; 15. Stephan Kammerer; 16. Jon Coombs; 17. Steve Gustaf Jr.; 18. Derek Wilson; 19. Jake Whittington; 20. Mitch Way; 21. Franky Manso; 22. Skyler Harroun; 23. Kyle Montgomery;

IMCA SportMod

Feature (make-up from April 29): 1. Logan Anderson; 2. Jake Morris; 3. Shane Paris; 4. Doug Burkhead; 5. Tony Olson; 6. Ben Chapman; 7. Mitch Strayer; 8. Jacob Arp; 9. Kevin Goben; 10. Erick Turner; 11. Rayce Mullen; 12. Tyler Soppe; 13. Todd Dykema; 14. Kasey Williams; 15. Dakota Cole; 16. Jesse Bodin; 17. Cole Stichter; 18. TJ Patz; 19. Trey Grimm; 20. Branson Jewell; 21. Bryan Ritter; 22. Aaron Hitt; 23. Cody Clausen; (6-DNS)

Heat #1: 1. Aaron Hitt; 2. Doug Burkhead; 3. Logan Veloz; 4. Jacob Arp; 5. Bryan Ritter;

Heat #2: 1. Ben Chapman; 2. Matt Mayo; 3. Rance Powell; 4. Todd Dykema; 5. Trey Grimm;

Heat #3: 1. Logan Anderson; 2. Erick Turner; 3. Jake Morris; 4. Kevin Goben; 5. Randy Farrelly;

Heat #4: 1. Tony Olson; 2. Justin Veloz; 3. Justin Schroeder; 4. Tyler Soppe; 5. Mitch Strayer;

Semi #1: 1. Cole Stichter; 2. Shane Paris; 3. Randy Farrell; 4. Bryan Ritter; 5. Dakota Cole;

Semi #2: 1. Mitch Strayer; 2. Trey Grimm; 3. Rayce Mullen; 4. TJ Patz; 5. Matthew Winslow;

Feature: 1. Ben Chapman; 2. Tony Olson; 3. Logan Veloz; 4. Jake Morris; 5. Logan Anderson; 6. Matt Mayo; 7. Mitch Strayer; 8. Aaron Hitt; 9. Erick Turner; 10. Todd Dykema; 11. Shane Paris; 12. Justin Veloz; 13. Trey Grimm; 14. Cole Stichter; 15. Rayce Mullen; 16. Randy Farrell; 17. Justin Schroeder; 18. TJ Patz; 19. Jacob Arp; 20. Rance Powell; 21. Kevin Goben; 22. Bryan Ritter; (2-DNS)

Street Stocks

Heat #1: 1. Landen Chrestensen; 2. Jesse Owen; 3. Shad Murphy; 4. Roger Rickles; 5. Alex Pappas;

Heat #2: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Jeff Struck Jr.; 3. Trevor Tucker; 4. Daron Oberbroeckling; 5. Frank Waters;

Feature: 1. Jesse Owen; 2. Justin Kay; 3. Jeff Struck Jr.; 4. Landen Chrestensen; 5. Shad Murphy; 6. Roger Rickels; 7. Trevor Tucker; 8. Frank Waters; 9. Daron Oberbroeckling; 10. Alex Pappas; 11. Kody Johnson; (1-DNS)

Sport Compacts

Heat #1: 1. Cyle Hawkins; 2. Jake Benischek; 3. Shawn McDermott; 4. Travis Hawkins; 5. Trent Lebarge;

Feature: 1. Jake Benischek; 2. Shawn McDermott; 3. Cyle Hawkins; 4. Trent Lebarge; 5. Travis Hawkins; 6. Nick Proehl; 7. Drew Wise; 8. Dustin Munn; (1-DNS)

IMCA Mod Lites

Heat #1: 1. Jon Padilla; 2. Jacob Copley; 3. Blake Gonzales; 4. Mike Morrow; 5. Michael Dominguez;

Heat #2: 1. Jason Masengarb; 2. RJ Gonzales; 3. Mike Zemo Jr.; 4. Brandon Freeburg; 5. Anthony Guss;

Feature: 1. Mike Zemo Jr.; 2. Jason Masengarb ; 3. Brandon Freeburg; 4. Jon Padilla; 5. Jacob Copley; 6. Anthony Guss; 7. RJ Gonzales; 8. Mike Morrow; 9. Blake Gonzales; 10. Bryan Wonick; 11. Michael Dominguez; 12. Zach Holerud; 13. Alex Eischeid; 14. Brittani Dominguez; 15. Tiffani Dominguez;