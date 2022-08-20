DAVENPORT, Ia. (August 19, 2022) – There were two races at Davenport Speedway on Friday night. One was the weekly racing season championship. The other was to get the racing program completed before the approaching storm arrived.

The Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Models had the closest points battle going into tonight’s action. With the final feature in the books, it is still the closest points battle. Andy Nezworski and Justin Kay came into the final race tied in points.

Justin scored a win in his heat race. Nezworski took third in his heat. In the feature, the roles were reversed with Andy taking the win. The two drivers are again tied in points. The championship will be determined by tie-breakers in accordance with IMCA rules.

Matt Ryan finished second in the feature. Chuck Hanna and Jacob Waterman rounded out the top five.

Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modifieds saw Matt Werner cap off his championship season with his fifth feature win of the year. The track title is his first Modified crown at Davenport. Matt also claimed the Street Stock title in 2010.

Travis Denning was best of the rest in the feature. Matt Stein finished third, followed by Stephan Kammerer and Charlie Mohr.

IMCA SportMod point leader Ben Chapman put his pole starting position to good use. Chapman led all fifteen laps on his way to feature win number four on the year. The championship was his third. Kevin Goben raced his way to a second place finish. Logan Veloz started fifth and would finish third. Todd Dykema and Brandon Jewell completed the first five.

Jeff Struck Jr. sealed his third Koehler Electric Street Stock track championship with his seventh feature win of the year. Tony VonDresky hounded Struck before finishing second. Daron Oberbroeckling had a late race surge to finish third.

Cyle Hawkins won both the heat and feature in QCjeeps.com Sport Compacts. But it was Shawn McDermott taking his second track title. McDermott finished second in the feature, followed by Brett Timmerman.

Guest class for the evening was the Mini Late Models. Kyle Pearson won their feature. Landon Bennett was second and Mercede Sweet third.

The racing program was completed before nine o’clock with lightning visible in the distance. Next up for the Davenport Speedway is the Quad Cities 150, August 25-27. The event features three nights of the Case Equipment World of Outlaws Late Models. IMCA Modifieds are the support class on Thursday. Friday and Saturday the support class will be Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

August 19, 2022 –

IMCA Late Models

Heat #1: 1. Matt Ryan; 2. Chuck Hanna; 3. Andy Nezworski; 4. Joe Beal; 5. Dustin Schram;

Heat #2: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Chris Lawrence; 3. Michael Leal; 4. Fred Remley; 5. Jacob Waterman;

Feature: 1. Andy Nezworski; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Justin Kay; 4. Chuck Hanna; 5. Jacob Waterman; 6. Fred Remley; 7. Dustin Scchram; 8. Joe Beal; 9. Colton Leal; 10. Doug Burkhead; 11. Michael Leal; 12. Bryan Klein; 13. Chris Lawrence; 14. Chance Huston; (1-DNS)

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Jason Pershy; 2. Matt Werner; 3. Matt Stein; 4. Stephan Kammerer; 5. Skyler Harroun;

Heat #2: 1. Travis Denning; 2. Tony VonDresky; 3. Bob Dominacki; 4. Jon Coombs; 5. Craig Crawford;

Feature: 1. Matt Werner; 2. Travis Denning; 3. Matt Stein; 4. Stephan Kammerer; 5. Charlie Mohr; 6. Skyler Harroun; 7. Craig Crawford; 8. Bob Dominacki; 9. Jon Coombs; 10. Tony VonDresky; 11. Jason Pershy;

IMCA SportMod

Heat #1: 1. Todd Dykema; 2. Logan Veloz; 3. Kasey Williams; 4. Tyler Soppe; 5. Levi Laymon;

Heat #2: 1. Brandon Jewell; 2. Ben Chapman; 3. Kevin Rasdon; 4. Kevin Goben; 5. Ryan Reed;

Feature: 1. Ben Chapman; 2. Kevin Goben; 3. Logan Veloz; 4. Todd Dykema; 5. Brandon Jewell; 6. Kasey Williams; 7. Ryan Reed; 8. Rance Powell; 9. Kevin Rasdon; 10. Justin Schroeder; 11. Bryan Ritter; 12. Tyler Soppe; 13. Levi Laymon; 14. Dakota Cole; 15. Aaron Hitt; 16. Don Hatffield;

Street Stocks

Heat #1: 1. Tony VonDresky; 2. Shad Murphy; 3. Jesse Owen; 4. Jeff Struck Jr.; 5. Landen Chrestensen;

Feature: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Tony VonDresky; 3. Daron Oberbroeckling; 4. Jesse Owen; 5. Landen Chrestensen; 6. Cary Brown; 7. Alex Pappas; 8. Dave Wadsager; 9. Shad Murphy;

Sport Compacts

Heat #1: 1. Cyle Hawkins; 2. Shawn McDermott; 3. Brett Timmerman; 4. Dustin Munn; 5. Chase Hixson;

Feature: 1. Cyle Hawkins; 2. Shawn McDermott; 3. Brett Timmerman; 4. Chase Hixson; 5. Dustin Munn;

Mini Late Models

Heat #1: 1. Bowen Wilson; 2. Kyle Pearson; 3. Landon Bennett; 4. Mercede Sweet; 5. Ellie Schueller;

Feature: 1. Kyle Pearson; 2. Chase Brunscheen; 3. Landon Bennett; 4. Mercede Sweet; 5. Ellie Schueller; 6. Bowen Wilson; 7. Chad Bender;